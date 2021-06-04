Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.93

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 22336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.