Peter Kies Sells 10,000 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Kies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00.

NASDAQ INO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386,988. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.