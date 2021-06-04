Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,268,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 1,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $74,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,272.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,437.13 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

