Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 522,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 93,948 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,243,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 273,363 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,879,818. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

