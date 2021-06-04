PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 110.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,392,985 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of PG&E worth $75,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after buying an additional 6,582,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PG&E by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,125,000 after buying an additional 1,692,386 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PG&E by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 27,654,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,572,000 after buying an additional 4,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

