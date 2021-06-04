Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel Sells 918,717 Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $2,085,487.59. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 2,098,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.72. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,095,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,486 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $583,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

