Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel Sells 918,717 Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $2,085,487.59. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 2,098,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.72. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
