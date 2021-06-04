Phoenix Global Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $31.80 million and approximately $266,686.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00295575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004429 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00024310 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,563,577,880 coins. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . The Reddit community for Phoenix Global is https://reddit.com/r/PhoenixGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Red Pulse is a Chinese news feed platform. Users can access the news related to several sectors of the society, including Financials, Technology, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclicals, Consumer Non-Cyclicals, among other events occurring in Asia.At the moment Red Pulse is running on a dual-token system. The PHB token which is based on the Binance Chain and the PHX token which is based on the NEO blockchain. Below there is a short explanation on how the dual-token system will work. The integration will consist of the launch of a new BEP-2 token called PHB, native to the Binance Chain ecosystem, and subsequent migration of NEP-5 PHX tokens on Binance.com to BEP-2 PHB tokens, which will then be tradable on both Binance.com as well as Binance DEX, the new decentralized exchange feature developed on top of the Binance Chain blockchain. Binance users who hold PHX on Binance.com will automatically have their PHX tokens migrated to PHB, and the exchange will continue to support the deposit of both PHX and PHB, while allowing for withdrawals in PHB. The total token circulating supply of PHX + PHB will remain the same as before, ensuring continuity and transparency in regards to our market-driven token price and market cap.At the same time, the existing NEP-5 PHX token will continue to be natively supported by the Redpulse.com platform. Red Pulse continues to be closely partnered with NEO and its pioneering blockchain infrastructure that has allowed Red Pulse to develop our smart contract-based Phoenix infrastructure: Proof of Creation, Proof of Ownership, Regulatory Compliance, IP Protection, and Accountability. Via this Phoenix infrastructure, intellectual property such as research notes and whitepapers can be registered, secured, and tokenized as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and transferred between parties. As the Binance Chain continues to mature, Red Pulse will develop an identical infrastructure on the BEP-2 protocol as well.Learn more about the Red Pulse integration with the Binance Chain here. Visit the Red Pulse Phoenix NEO-based token page here. “

Phoenix Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

