Phoneum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,900.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $21,900.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,600,477,075 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

