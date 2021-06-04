Phoneum (PHT) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $1.18 million and $33,152.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00078849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.19 or 0.01024563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.16 or 0.10257116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053435 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,649,926,151 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.