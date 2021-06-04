Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up to $49.04

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.04, but opened at $50.50. Phreesia shares last traded at $51.77, with a volume of 1,963 shares trading hands.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 81.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after buying an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,922,000 after buying an additional 305,477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,786,000 after buying an additional 92,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

