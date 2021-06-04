Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.07 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for $13.29 or 0.00035992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.07 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00078614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.01020323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.77 or 0.10141156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00051976 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,442,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,435,444 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

