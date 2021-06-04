Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 113.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,215,594 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

