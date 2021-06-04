Pivot Token (PVT) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $170,993.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.01004803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.20 or 0.09887403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

