Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 917 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,650 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $323,974.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $2,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.