Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.66

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.66 and last traded at $89.17, with a volume of 263875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.22.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 3.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

