PKG Token (PKG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $278,201.75 and $6,280.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PKG Token has traded 112.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00068275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00302459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00246013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.78 or 0.01136181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,994.39 or 0.99653927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars.

