Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.