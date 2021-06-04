PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Achieves $350,206.76

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $350,206.76 and approximately $4,085.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.47 or 0.01024746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.23 or 0.10254208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00052821 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

