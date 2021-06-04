Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) were up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.36. Approximately 132,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,680,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Several research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

