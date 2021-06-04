PlutusDeFi Price Down 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00078271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00998327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.65 or 0.09806568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051438 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

