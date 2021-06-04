PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.98

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $15.17. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 104,640 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $344.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.98.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

