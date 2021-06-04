Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 284.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 72,717 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

