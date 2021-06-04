Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,184 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. 298,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,367,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.