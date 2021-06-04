Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Polaris worth $27,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

PII stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,332,659. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

