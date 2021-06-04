PolkaFoundry (PKF) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.79 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00078798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.81 or 0.01006077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.87 or 0.09877178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00052427 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,382,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

