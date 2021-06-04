Polkastarter (POLS) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.96 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $125.48 million and $15.96 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,133,982 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

