Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Hits $350.84 on Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 142.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 208.5% higher against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for $350.84 or 0.00948748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.01005195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.76 or 0.09799535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051951 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

