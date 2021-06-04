PotCoin Trading Up 21.2% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $13,649.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,155.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.11 or 0.07275228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $673.48 or 0.01812610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00483007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00175511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.22 or 0.00789183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.00466377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.07 or 0.00425427 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,273,136 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

