Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Power Integrations worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 13.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.