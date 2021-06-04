Power Ledger (POWR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $115.04 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00078641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.01029863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.74 or 0.10198434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054009 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

