Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

POW traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2.48 ($0.03). 4,082,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,200. Power Metal Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.44 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

