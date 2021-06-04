Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).
POW traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2.48 ($0.03). 4,082,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,200. Power Metal Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.44 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.
Power Metal Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.