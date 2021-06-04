PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

