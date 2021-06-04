PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.55

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.55 and traded as high as C$14.26. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$13.95, with a volume of 340,458 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSK. Eight Capital upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.59.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.