Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Precision Drilling traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 186154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $522.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.07.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.