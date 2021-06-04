Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PD. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.29.

Precision Drilling stock traded up C$1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$46.13. 26,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.33. The firm has a market cap of C$613.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$15.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.97.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

