Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.