PRIA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,054.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $439,989.12 and approximately $5,054.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $6.34 or 0.00017198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00078170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.51 or 0.00990859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.84 or 0.09783185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00051651 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

