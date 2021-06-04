Primecoin Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $905,755.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,476,558 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

