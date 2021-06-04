Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of AGCO worth $30,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.40. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

