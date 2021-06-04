Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,647 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Casey’s General Stores worth $27,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $215.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.39. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.34 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

