Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 41,595 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of American Financial Group worth $30,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Financial Group by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.17. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $14.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $8,268,630.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,955 shares of company stock worth $26,461,265. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

