Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.82 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $29,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

NYSE SPR opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

