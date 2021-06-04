Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.71 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,962 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ventas worth $30,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

NYSE VTR opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -227.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.