Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,719 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Korn Ferry worth $27,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFY. Truist raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

NYSE:KFY opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $69.36.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

