Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,303 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $28,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $277.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.82. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

