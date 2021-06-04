Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,126 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $31,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $265.18 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.79.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

