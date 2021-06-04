Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 406 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of WD-40 worth $29,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $41,533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $248.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.27. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

