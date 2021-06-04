Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires 304 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,601 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $11.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.65. 18,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $496.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.00 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

