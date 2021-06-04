Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires 378 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 4.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 47,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $11.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.51. 889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.17 and a 1 year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.