Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $10.76 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $244.11. 15,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $164.51 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

